Somercotes Academy maths whiz comes out on top

A student from Somercotes Academy has proved he’s a whiz at maths after being placed in the top six per cent in a nationwide competition.

Year 8 student Kyle Sharp took part in the UKMT Junior Maths Challenge and scored the highest mark at the academy and bagged himself a gold certificate.

Twenty Year 7 and 8 students from the academy entered the competition, which attracts hundreds of the most able students from schools around the country.

They are then faced with a series of complex maths problems.

Five Somercotes Academy students scored highly enough in the challenge to receive certificates (bronze, silver, or gold).

This has placed them in the top 40 per cent of students nationally.

Kyle Sharp said: “There were some tough problems to solve but I am proud of myself.”

Caroline Yates, Somercotes Academy principal, commented: “We are very proud of our students for the standard of their entries in this national competition.

“They proved how competent they are in solving maths challenges and we look forward to seeing them compete in future intermediate competitions.”