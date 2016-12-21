Somercotes Academy pupils head to Houses of Parliament

MP for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins recently welcomed students from Somercotes Academy to the Houses of Parliament.

Students from Year 9 attended a Story of Parliament tour with the Education Service.

The tour took the students around the House of Commons and the House of Lords, as well as the Central Lobby, Westminster Hall and several other famous rooms and lobbies situated in the house.

After their tour, pupils from the academy also got the opportunity to ask our local MP herself some questions.

Following the day, MP Ms Atkins said: “It was a pleasure to meet such polite and engaging students from Somercotes Academy. I do hope that they enjoyed their time seeing the historic buildings where our laws are made and learning more about politics in our country.

“I particularly enjoyed answering their questions about the workings of Parliament. We may well have some future Members of Parliament in the making here!”

Ms Atkins also extends an invitation for any other schools in the area that might like a tour at the Houses of Parliament.

She added: “If you would like your school to visit the Houses of Parliament, please contact me and I will be happy to help.”

You can email her via: victoria@victoriaatkins.org.uk.