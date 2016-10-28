Somercotes Academy ranked highly in league tables

Somercotes Academy is one of the top-performing non-selective schools in Lincolnshire, according to the Government’s newly-released GCSE Performance Tables.

The figures show that the academy is ranked 9th across the whole of the county among non-selective comprehensive schools.

Under the newly-introduced Progress 8 figure, which measures progress as an average of the best eight subjects, Somercotes Academy ranks 13th compared to all secondary schools in Lincolnshire.

Its Progress 8 score is above the national average and is the second highest in the Louth area, ahead of a number of grammar schools.

Martin Brown, executive principal of Somercotes Academy said: “I am absolutely delighted that Somercotes Academy has performed so well in the performance

tables.

“This serves as a testament not only to the hard work, grit and determination of the students and teachers last year, but as a signpost for the rapidly improving standard of education being delivered at the Academy.”

Students at the Academy, which only became a member of Tollbar Family of Academies’ Multi Academy Trust less than 12 months ago, achieved outstanding exam results this summer, with 63 per cent achieving English and Maths with grades A*-C.