More than 300 students from five local academies, including Somercotes and Theddlethorpe Academies, put on a spectacular Christmas concert for an audience of more than 1,000 parents, friends and family at Grimsby Auditorium recently.

In the second half, the Christmas season was celebrated in style, with Somercotes and Theddlethorpe Academy Choirs singing Mariah Carey’s popular hit, All I Want For Christmas.

Pictured above is Somercotes Academy Dance Group performing at the concert.