South Cockerington Fun Dog show raises over £1,500

There was fun in the sun at the 11th South Cockerington Fun Dog Show, which took place recently at St Leonard’s Church.

Everyone enjoyed the event, where there were rosettes and prizes to be won, delicious homemade cakes and refreshments, a raffle, tombola and stalls.

Over £1,500 was raised for the church, and thanks go to everyone involved.

• Visit the Louth & District Dog Club’s Facebook page for more photographs.