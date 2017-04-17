Spate of break-ins in Mablethorpe area

Alford and Mablethorpe Police have reported several break-ins that took place in the Mablethorpe area during the last 24-hours.

Two ticket machines were broken into last night (Sunday), one in Seacroft Road and the other in Quebec Road.

Police have said that £600 was stolen.

Also on Sunday, a property in Golf Road was broken into with police reporting items of jewellery had been taken.

In a separate incident, a business in Victoria Road was also broken into but police report nothing was taken on this occasion.

Alford and Mablethorpe Police are warning people to remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour directly to them.

Anyone who has information should contact police on the 101 non-emergency number. Alternatively, you can speak to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.