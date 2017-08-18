Spin challenge in Louth raises cash for cancer charity

A local spinning and fitness club held a 12 hour spin challenge for the third year running - raising £2,300 - in support of a Louth woman who has battled Leukaemia since 2015.

This year, the Pedal Power Spin Club chose to raise funds for ‘Bloodwise’, a blood cancer charity, in support of Anna Mamwell who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in April 2015.

The event took place in July with over 50 keen cyclists involved.

Anna and Pedal Power founder, Sara Richards, have known each other for over 10 years after meeting at a fitness club and Sara has been helping Anna recover from her intense treatment.

Anna is now an ambassador for Bloodwise, spending time raising awareness and offering support to others affected by blood cancer.

Anna said: “I feel so honoured and touched that Pedal Power have chosen to support both me and Bloodwise .

“It was a great day with a great atmosphere. I cannot thank everyone enough for giving up their spare time to help raise funds to beat blood cancer.

“I hope they know how much it means to me and others like me. The ongoing support we’ve had from our friends is amazing and has played an important part in us putting our lives back together.”

On the day, £165 was raised through a snack stall and a further £135 was raised by Julia Matthews who gave massages to participants in exchange for donations.

On July 30, members of the Pedal Power team, and Anna’s husband, took on the 100 mile Prudential Ride London to raise further funds for Bloodwise - and Anna was waiting on The Mall to cheer them over the finish line.