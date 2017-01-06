Splash for cash in Mablethorpe after New Year’s Day dip

More than 40 warm-hearted swimmers braved freezing weather in Mablethorpe on New Year’s Day and plunged into the North Sea to raise money for charity.

The town’s second annual ‘Big Dip’ saw 42 hardy souls strip down to their bathing suits in aid of the Mablethorpe and District Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The event was organised by fundraising group ‘Flanders Friends’ and the Mablethorpe Poppy Appeal.

Some of the swimmers did have extra protection as they wore fancy dress costumes.

Jane Reddin from Flanders Friends said she was ‘thrilled’ with this year’s turn out.

She told The Leader: “Despite having freezing cold temperatures and awful weather, we had an amazing turn out for our second Big Dip event. We got double the numbers compared to last year’s event which was fantastic.

“Final fundraising figures are still being added up and there’s more money to come in but it shows that we have definitely raised more than last year so we couldn’t be happier.”

Ms Reddin said organisers were hoping to attract at least 100 people to take part on New Year’s Day next year.

She added: “Next year is the centenary of the end of the First World War so we are going to see if we can get 100 people involved to mark a very important milestone.

“We already have people signing up so that’s a good sign of things to come.

“On behalf of Flanders Friends and the Poppy Appeal, I would like to say a big thank you to the Coastguard, RNLI and LIVES who turned up to make sure the event ran safely – and everyone else who helped and took part.”

She particularly thanked Alford Windows for supplying T-shirts, Mablethorpe Co-op for refreshments and the Snack Shack for supplying beach huts and warm drinks.