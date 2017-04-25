St George’s Day celebrated in Mablethorpe and Sutton

It was all hail St George who rode into Mablethorpe on horseback on Sunday (April 23).

Town crier Roy Palmer was also on hand to give a proclamation marking the day.

A further celebration event then carried on into the afternoon at TheBacchus Hotel in Sutton on Sea.

This included medieval dancing by the Linkage performing drama group, George with slayed the dragon, the Mature Movers busted some moves and there was music from Peter Lee.

Roy Palmer said the day was a great success and hopes the event will be bigger and better next year.

He also wants to thank everyone who came along and supported the event, alongside Dave’s Diner, Helen and Colin Matthews for providing the horses, the Linkage group, the Bacchus, Adrian Benjamin and entertainer Peter Lee.