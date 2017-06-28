Stand up for the ‘Big Comedy Weekend!’

The Zero Degrees Festival will hold its ‘Big Comedy Weekend’ in Louth this weekend, with some great acts on offer to the Louth public.

The ‘Big Comedy Night’ this Saturday (July 1) will be held at the British Legion, and promises to be an incredible evening of stand-up comedy from some the UK’s best and up-and-coming comics.

The event will feature the ‘vivid and vivacious’ Joey Page (Nevermind the Buzzcocks, BBC Three Comedy Presents, Noel Fielding’s Luxury Comedy), Will Duggan (BBC, Radio 4), Darren Walsh (UK Pun Champion 2015, Top 10 Jokes of the Fringe 2016) and ‘New Act of the Year 2016’ finalist President Obonjo.

Tickets cost just £12 and available on the Zero Degrees website and from ‘Off the Beaten Tracks’ in Aswell Street.

Richard Varrall, one of the festival organisers, said: “To complete this amazing weekend, on Sunday July 2 you can join the multi-award winning comedian Jim Smallman at The Brown Cow as he shakes up the evening quiz”.

The evening kicks off at 7.30pm, and the entry fee is just £3.

Again, tickets are available from Off the Beaten Tracks in Aswell Street, or online at www.zerodegreeslouth. org.uk

The BIG comedy weekend is brought to Louth by the Zero Degrees Festival in partnership with SO Festival and Leicester Comedy Festival, in association with Magna Vitae and local business sponsorship.

Vintage Day will also be held this Sunday (July 2), and promises yet again to be a massive free event which will draw in crowds from near and far.

It starts at 11am in the centre of Louth with a big market and live bands - a fun filled day for the whole family.