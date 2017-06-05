Star Olly Murs shines bright at Ladies Day

The skies may have been cloudy but pop sensation Olly Murs brought all the shine - and over 11,000 people - to Friday night’s concert at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Racegoers had been placing bets in their finery all day but many said they had just been ‘waiting’ for the evening’s concert.

Crowds flocked to the stage to get the best spot. Photo: Dave Dawson

Once the day’s racing was complete after 5.30pm, the massive crowds - including some from as far away as Birmingham - descended on to the field in front of the stage, eager to get the best possible spot for Olly’s performance.

Excitement and anticipation rang through the air as music played out ahead of Olly’s performance and fans went wild when he entered the stage.

He played a crowd-pleasing show with his famously cheeky personality shining though as he performed some of his biggest hits including ‘Troublemaker’, ‘You Don’t Know Love’ and ‘Dear Darlin’ - as well as covers of Tina Turner’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ and Stevie Wonder’s ‘Superstition’.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail last week, Olly promised a show that would be ‘fun for everyone’ - and that was certainly the case as concert-goers of all ages were up on their feet and dancing the night away.

The star performed hit songs 'Troublemaker' and 'Grow Up'. Photo: Dave Dawson

The star is best known for finishing as runner up on 2009’s X Factor. He has subsequently released four number one albums and in recent years returned to the X Factor to host the live shows.

Laura Horton, from the Rasen area, said the concert was ‘amazing’.

She added: “This has to be the highlight of the day.

“I’ve been a massive fan of Olly ever since he was on the X Factor and it’s amazing to see him to close to home!”