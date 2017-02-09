Star rider Guy Martin spotted sandracing in Mablethorpe

Motorcycle racer and TV presenter Guy Martin has been trying his hand at beach racing in Mablethopre.

The Isle of Man TT racer and all-round motorhead has been spotted on the Main Promenade.

The sandracing is run by John and Marie Nicholls and new riders are always welcome to join in.

“We are always on the look out for riders to come and take part,” John said.

“Guy has come along to race in the last couple of meets. He keeps a pretty low profile. Just comes along to race and then goes home again.

“We’ve seen a few championship riders come along to take part over the years.”

The resort plays host to sandracing on selected Sundays between October and March.

As well as proving popular with the racing fraternity, it also provides a boost for businesses during what is a quiet time of year.

Owner of the Snack Shack on Mablethorpe’s North Promenade, Bobby Baldwin always see’s a little spike in business.

He said: “My business is a bit out of the way for the sandracing, but we still open up and get regular customers that come over to watch the sand racing and walk down to us.

“The sand racing does bring a good crowd into Mablethorpe.”

Guy, who lives in Killingholme, will be returning to the TT track later this year, having signed up to Honda Racing.

The next sandracing meet will be taking place this Sunday (February 12). Riders can sign in from 8.30am.