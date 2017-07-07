Step inside the Secret Garden of Louth to raise funds

Love gardens? Then why not take a step into The Secret Garden of Louth to help raise funds for the National Open Gardens Scheme (NGS), that helps to raise funds for charity.

The garden is hidden at 68 Watts Lane in Louth and is owned by Jenny Grasham.

It will be opening up on Wesdnesday, July 12 and Sunday, July 30, from 11am-4pm on both days.

The garden will also open on every Sunday in August, again from 11am-4pm.

Entry is £2.50 for adults and children are free.

Wheelchair access is available and there are also plants for sale and tea and cake to enjoy.

The garden is said to be a hidden paradise, with a variety of features.

It’s a garden that needs to be seen to be believed.

Ms Grasham has worked very hard over the years building up her garden and has now opened it up for the National Gardens Scheme.

The NGS raises funds for national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes and is the single largest benefactor to Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie.

If you would like to find out more about The Secret Garden of Louth, visit the Facebook page via: https://www.facebook.com/thesecretgardenoflouth.