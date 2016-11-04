Still time to have a say on crime reduction priorities

Residents have got until Friday, November 11 to share their views on what they think the priorities should be to improve community safety and tackle crime in their area.

The Lincolnshire Community Safety Partnership will use the results of this year’s survey to help determine where resources and activity should be targeted, as organisations work together to keep people safe.

Coun Barry Young, executive councillor for community cafety at Lincolnshire County Council, said:“Crime rates in Lincolnshire are generally low, but feeling safe in your community is important too.

“Every year the partnership reviews what it should focus on, and your views can help decide what should be done at a local level in towns and districts in Lincolnshire.”

In previous years, feedback from residents has led to projects such as:

• The Activate programme in South Holland to engage eight to 19-year-olds in positive activities;

• The Street Smart programme in Boston to rejuvenate areas that have been blighted by graffiti and litter, working with local young people;

• Tackling street drinking with Operation Dakota.

The survey is available at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshire-community-safety-partnership