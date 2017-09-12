‘Storm Aileen’ threatens Lincolnshire with 75mph winds

The Met Office has issued an amber ‘severe weather warning’ for Lincolnshire tonight and tomorrow morning (Tuesday/Wednesday).

The newly-named ‘Storm Aileen’ will bring strong winds to central parts of the UK including parts of Lincolnshire, Nottingshire, Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Cheshire.

Gusts of 55-65mph are expected in these areas, and even fiercer gusts up to around 75mph gusts could be possible in exposed locations such as the coast and hills.

The Met Office has released a ‘yellow’ weather warning which applies between tonight at 8pm, and tomorrow at 10am - while the more severe ‘amber’ weather warning applies between midnight and 6am tomorrow morning.

Chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: “Storm Aileen is expected to bring strong winds of up to 75mph to a central segment of the UK and an Amber weather warning has been issued.

“As well as the strong winds, there will be some heavy rain pushing eastwards overnight which could see accumulations of 30-40mm.”

Richard Leonard, road safety spokesperson at Highways England, added: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys, with strong winds expected from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.”

• Visit the Met Office website for weather updates.