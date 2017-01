Reader Carole Crawford experienced frozen fingers by the time she had finished watching this amazing sunset, but she couldn’t resist getting a shot of nature at work.

This photo was taken in Waithe, between Holton le Clay and North Thoresby. Ms Crawford said as she spent 45 minutes waiting for the sunset, and it seemed like the world stood still.

