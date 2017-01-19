Success for ‘above average’ Alford school in education league tables

A grammar school in Alford appears to have come out on top of the education tables released by the Government with pupils making the most progress and getting the highest attainment under new national measures.

The grammar school is the only one in this area to be considered ‘above average’ under the Department for Educations bandings with a progress 8 measure of 0.40.

The measure looks at the progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary schools and compares results with the achievements of other pupils ‘that have the same prior attainment’.

Scores of the Skegness area schools are:

Skegness Grammar School: Number eligible for GCSE and equivalent qualifications, 90; number of pupils included in Progress 8 measure, 75; Progress 8 measure of progress, -0.03; Achievement of a pupil across 8 qualifications including mathematics and English, 59.3; Percentage of pupils achieving A*-C in both English and mathematics, 92%; Percentage of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate, 59%; Average point score per academic entry, 31.27 Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade, C

Skegness Academy: Number eligible for GCSE and equivalent qualifications, 195; number of pupils included in Progress 8 measure, 184; Progress 8 measure of progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school, -0.74; Achievement of a pupil across 8 qualifications including mathematics and English, 34.5; Percentage of pupils achieving A*-C in both English and mathematics, 22%; Percentage of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate, 3%; Average point score per academic entry, 21.59 Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade, D; Average point score per tech level entry, 44.01 Dist*-; Average point score per applied general entry qualification. 37.16 Dist+

King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby: Number eligible for GCSE and equivalent qualifications, 39; Number of pupils included in Progress 8 measure, 37; Progress 8 measure looks of progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school, -0.20; achievement of a pupil across 8 qualifications including mathematics and English, 41.2; Percentage of pupils achieving A*-C in both English and mathematics, 64%; Percentage of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate, 8%.

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford: Number eligible for GCSE and equivalent qualifications, 83; number of pupils included in Progress 8 measure 79; Progress 8 measure of progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school, 0.40; Achievement of a pupil across 8 qualifications including mathematics and English, 65.5; Percentage of pupils achieving A*-C in both English and mathematics 99%; Percentage of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate, 86%; Average point score per academic entry, 37.38; Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade, B-.

John Spendluffe Foundation Technology College Alford: Number eligible for GCSE and equivalent qualifications 93; Number of pupils included in Progress 8 measure, 89; Progress 8 measure of progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school, 0.05; achievement of a pupil across 8 qualifications including mathematics and English, 45.7; Percentage of pupils achieving A*-C in both English and mathematics, 38%; Percentage of pupils achieving the English Baccalaureate. 16%.

* Among primary schools, Spilsby is celebrating after coming in the top 19 per cent in the country for pupil progress.

The figures have been published for the performance of Spilsby Primary School pupils at key stage 2 for the last academic year. Children are monitored from their results at the end of Year 2 to see how much progress they have made by the time they reach Year 6.

The results show the school is in the top 10 per cent of schools in the UK for progress in English and the top 25 per cent for progress in the UK for mathematics.