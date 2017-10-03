Sue Ryder charity shop in Louth looking for volunteers

The Sue Ryder charity shop in Eastgate, Louth is on the look out for new volunteers.

Volunteers are required for various roles at the shop, which specialises in high quality second-hand clothing and books.

It is an ideal way to gain work experience and qualifications, meet new people and give something back to the community.

Jo Maltby, Sue Ryder Louth shop manager, said: “We would love to have some extra volunteers to help out at our shop in Eastgate, so we can continue to support Sue Ryder in delivering its care to people with life-changing conditions.

“We’re especially interested to hear from anyone who can volunteer on Thursdays and Saturdays.”

She added that mo previous experience is needed and all you need is a smile and willingness to roll up your sleeves to help increase sales.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering is welcome to pop in to the shop for a cup of tea and a chat with their friendly staff and volunteers.

Money raised at the shop helps the charity deliver its care at its seven hospices across the UK, which cares for people living with conditions like cancer, heart failure and lung disease.

For more information, visit the Sue Ryder Louth shop at 94 Eastgate, ring 01507 609885 or email: louth6148@suerydercare.org.