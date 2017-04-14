Super fundraiser June keeps Ludborough railway wheels turning

A dedicated volunteer at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway is using her previous retail skills to boost the gift shop that keeps the place running - full steam ahead.

June Allender is this year entering her fifth year of running the ‘Hagglers Halt’ bric-a-brac shop at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, based in Ludborough, and she’s loving every minute of it.

LWR managing director, Frank Street, is very grateful for June’s efforts.

He said: “Running our railway is a very expensive business and June is playing an important part in helping to keep the wheels turning.”

He also added that, thanks to June’s hard work since being in charge of the shop, there has been a spike in sales.

Funds that are raised from the Hagglers Halt help with the upkeep of the railway and maintenance of the carriages at the heritage steam line.

Before she retired, June ran her own DIY shop for many years, so she knows all about retailing.

“The volunteers call me ‘Aunty Wainwright’ after the character in Last of the Summer Wine because I have a knack of getting customers to part with their spare cash,” June joked.

When you walk through the door of the shop, it is said to be like entering an Aladdin’s Cave – there is a huge array of books, DVDs, children’s toys, china and glass and other household items, all at bargain prices.

June is grateful for any donations and she also runs a tombola when the railway has a special event on.

So if you have any unwanted items, why not take them along to June?

Next time you visit the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, make sure you call in to the Hagglers Halt shop and have a look around – you never know what you might find.