Support ‘National Storytelling Week’ at Age UK in Louth

Best-selling author Kathy Lette urges people to get reading with a new book from their local Age UK shop to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

To mark National Storytelling Week, which kicks off on January 28 and continues until February 4, Age UK is inviting members of the community to pop into their Louth shop in Eastgate to discover the wide range of children’s and adult fiction available.

The shop is also stocked with an array of books to suit all ages ranging from escapist romance novels, gripping thrillers and detective novels to keep you guessing.

Vanessa Tall, Shop Manager at Age UK’s shop in Louth said: “To mark National Storytelling Week, we are welcoming people to browse our bookshelves and find a new story to enjoy or share with children and grandchildren, while raising vital funds for older people. There is a constant stream of new books coming into the shop so it’s always worth popping in to see what’s new. Books also make the perfect present for friends or family who are keen readers too.”

The Louth branch is also urging people to sort through their bookshelves and donate any that could be enjoyed by a new reader. From that novel you just never could finish to books children have grown out of, many of us have books which could be passed on while also raising money to help older people.

Age UK ambassador and best-selling author Kathy Lette said: “Books are literary penicillin. I think doctors should prescribe them. Replace the anti-depressants with a bracing Bronte or a juicy Henry James daily and you’ll feel better in no time. I’d call it Prose-ac – except it’s the opposite of tranquilising. It’s transforming. It’s also a good reason to get rid of all those books gathering dust on your shelves at home, by passing them on to Age UK shops, so also raising money for a great cause.”

The money raised through Age UK’s shops goes towards supporting the charity’s vital work for older people delivering hands-on local services through the Age UK network such as lunch clubs and home safety checks, as well as important work like Age UK’s free advice line which is open 365 days a year.

Donations can be maximised by signing up to gift aid. By simply completing a basic form, Age UK will receive an extra 25p for every £1 that is raised from donations from the government. That extra money doesn’t cost you a penny, and helps to raise more valuable funds for people in later life.

• For more information about Age UK please visit www.ageuk.org.uk.