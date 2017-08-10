Sutton on Sea man,77, to set off on final motorbike ride for Alzhemier’s

A 77-year-old man is giving up his love of motorbikes - but not before taking off on one final ride to help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Mike Bourhill will be revving off from the Beach Bar, in Sutton on Sea, near to his home this Saturday (August 12) at 8am.

He hopes to reach Southport by 12noon on Sunday, August 13, covering 180-miles and taking in all the beautiful views along the way.

Mike, who is originally from Freshfield, near Liverpoool, spent many hours as a teenager in Southport.

It was the place to be at that time as hundreds of bikers would gather every weekend so the resort seemed to be the perfect end point to complete his final ride.

“I am really looking forward to one last coast to coast ride this weekend,” Mike said.

“Hopefully I can raise as much money as I can for the Alzhemier’s Society.”

Mike has owned many bikes during his life with his first being a 1935 BSA 500cc Empire Star.

Since then, he has owned most makes from the Ariel Arrow Two Stroke Twin to the Douglas 350cc which by that time had gone out of production.

Latterly, Mike has ridden Honda, Ducati. At present he rides a Suzuki GN 125cc.

Even though Mike loves bikes, his days of riding are set to come to an end .

He has decided to sell his beloved bike.

Mike added: “It has been a tough decision but I have decided to sell my motorbike when I arrvie in Southport and will donate all of the proceeds from the sale to the Alzheimer’s Society.

“I, like many others. have experienced the hardships of Alzheimer’s. Selling my bike is another way of raising funds for this worthy charity.”

1 To donate towards the cause, please visit: www.alzhemiers.org.uk. Or email: mikedelyn5@btinternet.com for more info.