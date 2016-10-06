Sutton on Sea post office set for modernisation

Sutton on Sea Post Office has been given approval to begin work to modernise its servicesthis month ready to present them to the public in November.

The Post Office located at 42 High Street in the town will see an increase in hours, a new modern layout and a convenient, yet quick service.

Michael Brennan, Post Office area manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

Mr Brennan added: “This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

The Post Office will need to close at 12.30pm on Saturday, October 15 for the refurbishment works to take place.

During that time the nearest open Post Offices will be Mablethorpe Post Office, and Billsby Post Office, Alford.

Sutton on Sea Post Office will then re-open again at 1pm on Thursday, November 3.

Services will then resume from three serving positions, two modern screened positions and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter offering selected services during shop opening hours.

The branch will open from 9am to 5:30pm, Monday - Saturday.

The opening hours will increase by an extra fives hours a week on Saturday afternoons, offering more choice of times to visit.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails services, including international parcels, special delivery, local collect and home shopping returns.

Plus residents in the town will be able to make cash withdrawals from a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, buy holiday money, get insurance, mortgages, savings, top up mobile phones and a wider range of travel money on demand.

As the traditional banking network declines, customers for the majority (99 per cent) of UK banks can use their post office for online banking cash deposits and withdrawals and bill payments.

For further info, please visit: www.postoffice.co.uk.

Are you ready for a modern Post Office in Sutton on Sea? Email your thoughts to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.