Sutton on Sea teen sees awards haul - Again!

A Sutton on Sea teenager has done it again and received even more awards to add to his ever growing collection - recognising his horticultural and marine work.

Jordan Havell, 15, was rewarded most recently last week at the annual Lincolnshire Show event.

Jordan with his award from the Chelsea Flower Show.

Jordan was one of many of Lincolnshire’s unsung heroes that was highlighted in the Good Citizens Awards.

Winners were chosen for their outstanding contribution to their local community following nominations by friends, neighbours and colleagues in recognition of their tireless efforts to help others and go the extra mile.

“Receiving the award was absolutely brilliant,” Jordan said.

“It was my first ever Lincolnshire Show and really enjoyed the experience.”

Jordan won the Young Citizen award for his marine work in finding stranded porpoises on the coast, that led to a national campaign and his zest for taking part in community activities.

Another award for Jordan also came from this years Chelsea Flower Show.

Jordan entered The Scott’s Miracle-Gro competition to draw a design that was based around the theme of ‘Urban Fairies’.

The top ten designs were then exhibited at the show,

The Miracle-Gro stand received a gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, with all the youngsters on the day receiving their own little gold medal certificate - showing their participation with Miracle-Gro.

Jordan also won an award at Chelsea in 2015.

“To win not once, but twice at Chelsea is truly amazing. I did not expert to win anything for a second time,” Jordan added.