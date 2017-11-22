Sutton on Sea woman Ivy celebrates her 100th birthday

A Sutton on Sea woman was all smiles on Saturday when she was surrounded by family who helped her to celebrate her milestone 100th birthday.

Ivy Relph marked the occasion with a party at her home with many of her family members travelling down from Nottingham to celebrate with her.

Ivy Relph of Sutton on Sea celebrating her 100th birthday. EMN-171120-151640001

She was, of course, showered with gifts, flowers and balloons on her special day as well as receiving a congratulations card from the Queen.

Her niece, Moreen Sherratt said: “Ivy was absolutely thrilled to bits to get a card from the Queen for her big birthday.”

Ivy was originally born in Nottingham and was the eldest child of her big family.

She had three sisters, Brenda, Rene and Lillian and two brothers, Albert and Ernest.

Her remaining sibling Lillian also lives locally.

Ivy’s niece Moreen told the Leader that she spent many years in Nottingham working as a leaf stripper, dealing with tobacco and then went on to be a hosiery worker.

Nottingham was also where she met her husband Lewis and the couple had two children together, a son and a daughter.

Ivy moved to Sutton on Sea to be closer to her sister and has lived in the town for the last 30 years.

She still lives at her home and is able to do so thanks to the help of carers, that come in to see at various intervals during the day.

“It’s great to see that Ivy is still able to live in her home thanks to the help of carers,” Moreen added.

“Plus her neighbour Ron is always around and he’s been a great support to Ivy, so we’re grateful to have him living next door. He is wonderful.”

Moreen also said that Ivy is always the life and soul of the party and really used to love dancing.

Ivy also used to like making wedding cakes and icing them.