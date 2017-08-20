Sutton rest home residents success in carnival competition

The residents of Summerfield Rest Home are delighted to have won the best decorated window in the recent Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Carnival competiton.

A team of 12 residents at the Sutton on Sea based rest home worked tirelessly for weeks to decorate eight windows on the carnival’s chosen theme of ‘Cartoon Capers’.

Their windows featured favourites like Bambi and Thumper, Winnie the Pooh and Olaf the snowman from Frozen.

Alison Green, the home’s activities coordinator said: “We tackled the task in small manageable bits. Most of the residents didn’t know how good the windows would look until we had put them up. Then they were all delighted to see their hard work looking so good.”

The Sutton on Sea Carnival Princess visited the home last week to present the residents with their trophy.