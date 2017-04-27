Sutton teen’s talents reach new heights

The achievements of a talented animal and gardening enthusiast from Sutton on Sea has reached new heights as his latest haul of achievements come in.

Teen Jordan Havell had an impressive 2016 with the likes of Prince Harry’s office and David Attenborough writing to him to commend his work with marine mammals.

But now as 2017 gets well on its way, Jordan already has a handful of accomplishments to be proud of.

One of his most recent and notable wins is the bright teen has been selected as one of ten competition winners to have his design featured on the Miracle Gro Royal Horticutural Society stand.

This will be up, pride of place for all to see at this years Chelsea Flower Show.

Jordan was thrilled to have made the final ten in the RHS competition.

He said: “To get to RHS Chelsea twice in three years is a real achievement.

“I am very proud of myself for that alongside my other achievements I received this year already.”

You would think there aren’t enough hours for the amount of additional activities this youngster takes part in alongside his studies.

Jordan is now a volunteer at Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve, has published a recent blog with English Heritage on local shipwrecks and also wrote a blog which is about to be published for Marine Biological Association, Plymouth in their Young Marine Biologist section.

He is now also dabbling his hands with pottery classes in Alford. A new skill he said he’s really enjoying.

Jordan’s mum Lianne explained: “We have managed to balance a lot over the last few months.

“I am always willing to help Jordan out whenever I can.

“I’m so proud of everything he has achieved this year already in just a few short months.”