‘Swish shop’ and high tea at Elizabeth Court

A swish shop and ‘ladies do lunch’ will take place at Elizabeth Court, Louth, on Saturday (September 30).

The event will run from 11.30am to 3pm, and everyone is welcome to attend.

There will be an opportunity to have a browse and enjoy a relaxed ‘high tea’ style lunch, all for just £3.95.

There will be clothes (new range), bags, bric-a-brac, a tombola and more. Proceeds will go to Breast Cancer Now.

Call 01507 603931 for details.