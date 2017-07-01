Take part in the Great Alford Mouse Trail

Hundreds of colourful mice will be hidden around Alford in July for youngsters to find in the new Great Alford Mouse Trail.

The event will kick off from July 8 and will be running until July 23.

It is a competition, open to children, to go round Alford to see how many mice they can find around the town centre and the surrounding area.

The Manor House and the Church of St Wilfred’s will also be part of the event too.

A prize will be given out to a child who finds the most mice that have been hidden.

There is also a very special mouse that has been hidden called Mungo Mouse.

Another prize will be given to the individual who finds Mungo first.

Further information on how to enter will be released shortly as will details of where you can pick up entry forms.

The interest for the mouse trail has set to have been ‘electric’, according to the organisers.