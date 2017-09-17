Taste of the West End returns to the Louth Riverhead Theatre

“Mad About The Musicals” makes a very welcome return visit to Louth Riverhead Theatre nextweek, with its award winning spectacular show.

This electric production of nusical showstoppers was voted by many venues as one of the best one-night shows in the UK.

Now it is back on the road with high quality vocal performances evoking the true spirit of the West End.

This year, musical theatre’s Michael Courtney is joined by Britain’s Got Talent winner, Jai MacDowal, who together will transport the audience on a whistle stop tour into the heart of London’s theatre land.

Performance dates for the Louth show are Wednesday, September 20, and Thursday, September 21.

Tickets cost £20 from the Box Office on 01507 600350 (open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 1pm) or book online at www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.