Teenager taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following collision between bus and car

A teenager was taken to hospital following a collision between a bus and a car on the Main Road, in Sibsey, last night (Monday).
Police have confirmed the incident, at Northern Lodge, was reported to them at 4.40pm, and involved a lorry and a Vauxhall Corsa.
The 18-year-old man from the Alford area, the driver of the Corsa, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, with serous injuries following the collision.
A road closure was in place until 11.30pm.
Any witnesses are urged to call Lincolnshire Police non-emergency number 101 quoting 336 of December 19.
