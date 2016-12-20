Teenager taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following collision between lorry and car

A teenager was taken to hospital following a collision between a lorry and a car on the Main Road, in Sibsey, last night (Monday).

Police have confirmed the incident, at Northern Lodge, was reported to them at 4.40pm, and involved a lorry and a Vauxhall Corsa.

The 18-year-old man from the Alford area, the driver of the Corsa, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, with serous injuries following the collision.

A road closure was in place until 11.30pm.

The second vehicle was originally reported by police to be a bus, but a force spokesman has now confirmed it was a lorry.

Any witnesses are urged to call Lincolnshire Police non-emergency number 101 quoting 336 of December 19.