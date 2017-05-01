‘The Ark’ founder, Pauline Rice, passes away

Pauline Rice, who founded The Ark Animal and Rescue Retirement Home in North Somercotes, has passed away.

Pauline died peacefully on April 27, more than 30 years after she founded The Ark, which has looked after and re-homed thousands of animals over the years.

Pauline Rice. rnYRDHA9B1z1Q5Zue598

A tribute on The Ark’s website states: “(Pauline) was loved by all who met her, both four-legged and humans, and she has left a great legacy behind of love and compassion.

“Her daughter Sue and granddaughter Laura (The Ark’s manager and deputy manager respectively) are continuing the work Pauline started and carrying that legacy forward so that Pauline will never be forgotten.”

A separate tribute, posted by Sue Rice on The Ark’s official Facebook page, described her mum as a ‘strong, determined’ lady who touched the hearts of many.

On that Facebook page, more than 160 members of the public have paid tribute to Pauline and expressed their condolences to her family.

• Visit www.arkanimalrescue.co.uk to read the full tribute and find our more about The Ark.