The Cyclone has landed in Mablethorpe

The Lincolnshire Aqua Park, based at the Grange Leisure Park has an exciting piece of equipment ready for the summer.

A huge, inflatable hamster-style wheel, The Cyclone is now in the water and owner of the park, Richard Smith hopes it will attract even more people during the school summer holidays.

“We’ve had a really great start and the feedback we have received has been amazing,” Richard said.

“I’m pleased with how it’s all going and hoping it will bring more and more people in.”

For more information about the Aqua Park, please visit: http://www.lincolnshireaquapark.co.uk.