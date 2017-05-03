The Louth Leader news team is moving offices

The Leader news team is on the move next week... but don’t worry, we won’t be going too far!

From next Thursday (May 11), the Leader team will be leaving behind its current office in Eastgate and relocating to the Fairfield Enterprise Centre .

The purpose-built Enterprise Centre is based in Lincoln Way at the edge of the Fairfield Industrial Estate - just off the A16 roundabout, opposite the 24-hour Shell petrol station.

Anyone who has an editorial enquiry for the Leader team will still be able to get in touch with our reporters - in person, by post, email, and telephone.

To speak with the team in person, visit the Fairfield Enterprise Centre between 9am and 5pm, from Monday to Friday, and speak with the receptionist on duty.

To post a letter to the news team, send it to the following address: Fairfield Enterprise Centre, Lincoln Way, Fairfield Industrial Estate, Louth, Lincolnshire, LN11 0LS.

Alternatively, you can pop in to the reception area and drop off the letter by hand.

To send an email to the news team, address it to louthleader@jpress.co.uk.

To send your email to a specific reporter, address it to Chloe West at chloe.west@jpress.co.uk, or to James Silcocks at: james.silcocks@jpress.co.uk.

To contact the Content Editor, email john.fieldhouse@jpress.co.uk

Finally, you can get in touch by telephone.

Get in touch with Chloe on 01507 353 217, or call James on 01507 353 219.

Content Editor, John, can also be reached by telephone on 01507 353 218 (Monday and Tuesday) or 01507 527 530 (Wednesday to Friday).

Group editor Stephen Stray said: “We have been at our current building for more than 10 years. We’ll be sorry to leave but we’re very excited about the new facility - which is easily accessible.

“Our readers and customers needn’t worry. We’ll still be first - and best -for all things Louth and Mablethorpe.”