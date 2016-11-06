The restaurnt with a twist officially opens in Louth

The wait is over! Mr 2 Culture - the restaurant with a twist is now officially open for business in Louth.

This new restaurant is located next to Oliver’s Bar in Aswell Street.

Owner Irie White is looking forward to welcoming the people of Louth into his restaurant very soon.

He said: “I am reall y excited now that the place has been completely transformed.

“It will be a great place to sit down, have a meal, relax and enjoy.

“We don’t want our customers to rush and it will be a great place to make a night of it, as live music will kick off from around 9.30am.

“So it’s a great opportunity to stick around, treat yourself to a bottle of wine and enjoy the music.”

Booking is advisable you are also able to pop in if you want to come in just to enjoy the live performance with a drink. (This is subject to table availability, so just come in on the night and enquire).

The live music is of a reggae influence, but with an added twist.

The food choice is a mix of Italian and Caribbean flavour and is a culinary offer like no other in Louth.

The restaurant also caters for private parties as well.

Mr 2 Culture will be open on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 4-11pm, Friday, 4-12pm, Saturday, 4pm until late and Sundays, 7-11pm.

For more information, check them out on Facebook via: https://www.facebook.com/Mr2Culture.

To book a table, call 01507 600002.