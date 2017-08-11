The sky is the limit for Horncastle photographer

Have your say

This stunning image of the sky over Horncastle was taken by local freelance photographer John Aron.

Amazingly, he captured this on his mobile camera...from his bedroom window!

He said: “Lincolnshire is famed for its skies but even so, I thought this was one of the most stunning I’ve ever seen.

“I’ve never seen clouds like that before and the colours were unbelievable.”

If you have a photograph that could be included in the paper, email it to horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk