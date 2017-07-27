Theddlethorpe Academy held first Year 6 Awards

Theddlethorpe Academy’s recent SATs results for Year 6 pupils show just how much the academy has improved in the 12-months since it joined Tollbar Multi Academy Trust.

Year 6 pupils achieved a 40 per cent rise in their reading results compared to 2016, up from a 38 per cent pass rate to 78 per cent in 2017. In maths the increase was even higher, with a 78 per cent pass rate compared to just 25 per cent in 2016.

For spelling and grammar the results increased from 50 per cent last year to 89 per cent in 2017. Before the academy joined Tollbar MAT in 2016 not one child achieved the expected pass rate for writing in their SATs tests. This year 44 per cent passed.

To celebrate their achievements, the academy held the school’s first ever Year 6 Awards ceremony.

Each winner received an engraved trophy to keep and every Year 6 pupil received a dictionary/thesaurus with their name printed inside.