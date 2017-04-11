Theddlethorpe pupils find out how cavemen lived

Camping out, cooking fish over an open fire, and making bows and arrows was all in a day’s work for pupils from Theddlethorpe Academy.

Pupils from Year 3 and 4 visited the AW Robinson Classroom In The Woods at Ashby Cum Fenby as part of their project on The Stone Age.

They learnt what it was like to forage for food as cave men - something that couldn’t be taught in the classroom.

Pictured is education leaders, Richard Dawson and Grace Robinson who cooked fish with pupils Royce Winters, Lilly Hollingsworth and Abbie Tomlinson.