Theddlethorpe pupils get a taste of Victorian life

Pupils at Theddlethorpe Primary Academy have turned back the hands of time to see what life was like in the Victorian times.

A number of children from the school saw how the Victorians used to live when they recently took a trip to the Lincolnshire Life Museum in Lincoln.

The visit brought many subject areas into play for the Year 1 and 2 pupils, who are studying the Victorian era across the curriculum, in subjects such as history, design and technology and science.

Pupils had the opportunity to look at and play with Victorian toys comparing them to their design and technology project, in which they have already made their own Victorian toys.

They then compared and evaluated the materials they used in science.

Sophie Rigley, 6, thanked the Victorian school teacher, Mr Liberty, and said that her favourite part of the Victorian school room was the lesson on arithmetic, and writing with chalk on a slate.

In the Victorian school room, the children were each given a Victorian penny to pay the school teacher.

The pupils were surprised that girls had to sit at the back of the room, as they were seen as less important than boys in Victorian times.

Later, they dressed in Victorian clothes and played Victorian street games, such as cup and ball, diablo and marbles.