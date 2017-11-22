Theddlethorpe pupils put their ‘Best feet forward’ for National Anti-Bullying Week

Theddlethorpe Academy pupils recently wore odd socks to support National Anti-Bullying Week, which aims to make all children aware of the Anti Bullying Alliance’s bid to stamp out bullying in all schools.

Mandy White, Theddlethorpe Academy Principal, said: “We feel this is a very worthwhile campaign and one in which the children wanted to be involved.

“It has a fun element to it in being able to wear odd socks for a day, but it also has the serious message that bullying is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated anywhere.”