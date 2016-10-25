Thefts and criminal damage in North Thoresby

Two thefts and three incidents of criminal damage took place in North Thoresby over the weekend (October 22-23).

Two insecure vehicles were entered and items stolen from within.

Meanwhile, CCTV equipment at a premises in The Square and CCTV at the Village Hall were damaged, and a window at the village hall was also broken.

PCSO Sally Hewitt, from the Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “If you have any information regarding these crimes which may assist with our enquiries, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

• Quote incident number 175 of October 24.