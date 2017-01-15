Therapy Dogs need more volunteers in Louth area

Therapy Dogs Nationwide is looking for volunteers and their dogs to help in the Louth and Grimsby area.

Large or small, pedigree or crossbreed, any breed is welcome.

Here is a picture of one of the latest recruits, Maggie, helping to fulfil one of Christine’s wishes, to stroke and cuddle a German shepherd dog.

Therapy Dogs Nationwide met Christine through the Talk, Eat and Drink initiative, a social gathering for people over 50.

Therapy Dogs Nationwide is a charity providing various programmes involving dogs for the benefit of those receiving the service.

It came into being early in 2016 and is managed entirely by volunteers.

Volunteers have a lot of expertise in many different aspects of therapy work with dogs. They cover many different kinds of establishments such as schools, special needs schools, hospitals, hospices, nursing homes, care centres and prisons.

For further details on working with the charity, call Vicky Burn on 01472 879154. To find out more about the charity as a whole, go online at www.therapydogsnationwide.org.