There’s a very scary Sunday in store

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway will be holding a special Halloween Event on Sunday, October 30.

Spooky entertainment will be provided on the Ghost Trains, which will be running hourly from 2.45 to 5.45pm, followed by some scary story-telling at North Thoresby station.

While at Ludborough there will be a static display of falconry birds and a special Halloween-themed menu in the Steaming Kettle Buffet.

Tickets are £7 for adults, £4 for children, £5 for seniors, family ticket for two adults and up to four children is £18 and you can make as many journeys as you like on the day of travel.

For more information visit the LWR website: www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk. Tel: 01507 363881.