Thieves target North Thoresby shop and nearby homes

A shop in North Thoresby, and homes in Tetney and Holton le Clay, have been targeted by burglars over the weekend.

All three incidents took place in the early hours of Sunday morning (Sunday July 23).

The two residential properties were entered and searched by the thieves, who then stole a number of items.

Police are particularly interested in tracing a grey Volkswagen Jetta (registration number YY06 OSU), as the vehicle and its occupants have been linked with one of the incidents.

At around 5am on the same morning, an attempted burglary took place at the McColls shop in North Thoresby.

No entry was gained after the alarm was activated, and two offenders in a dark coloured vehicle left in the direction of the A16.

• Any sightings of the VW Jetta, or anything suspicious, should be reported on 101 quoting incident number 91 of July 23.

Police would also like to remind residents of the importance of checking doors and windows are locked and secure at all times.