Third annual Me&Dee half marathon charity walk in Mablethorpe

The third annual Me&Dee half marathon charity walk will be taking place this Sunday (August 20).

It will both start and finish at The Dunes Complex in Mablethorpe, with the event kicking off at 10am, with everyone in fancy dress.

Debbie Prince, volunteer fund raising manager said: “I cannot thank people enough for taking part in this years annual event for the charity.

“This walk just gets bigger and bigger every year.”

She added; “Thank you to everyone who is helping in the background this year, to all the walkers that have trained for this event and to all the walkers who are travelling far and wide to take part on Sunday.

“The Me&Dee charity is a tiny cause that does such amazing work in Mablethorpe and needs to raise £40,000 each year to keep going, so if you see us walking through Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe and Sutton on Sea on Sunday please give us a big cheer.”

There will also be a couple of stalls and two huge cake stalls at The Dunes Complex, so make sure you pop in.

For further details please contact Debbie Prince on 07415 046310 or email: debbie@meanddee.co.uk.