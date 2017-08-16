Thousands flock to another successful Poppies on the Prom event in Mablethorpe

Organisers of Mablethorpe’s annual ‘Poppies on the Prom’ day were ‘amazed’ by another bumper turnout and could decide to make it a two-day event.

The event, which is only in its second year, saw thousands of people pack onto the resort’s promenade last Sunday (August 13).

The day - which has a 1940s influence - is put on by the local Flanders Friends fundraising group and was jointly organised this year with the Mablethorpe and District Royal British Legion.

On the day, an impressive £ £4,973.21 was raised, which will go towards the RBL’s Poppy Appeal.

A spokesman from the Flanders Friends fundraising group, said: “Seeing so many people turn up again to our Poppies on the Prom event was fantasic.

“It was great to have some help with this year’s event from the Mablethorpe branch of the Royal British Legion as the extra hands of help were gratefully received.”

The promenade was filled with a variety of stalls, the sun was shone and there was a fly-past from a Spitfire along with 1940s themed music.

The spokesman added: “I would just like to say a big thank you to the Dunes Complex, the fairground, all of the local businesses in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea as well as the town crier and town council for all of their support.

“We must thank all of the musical performers on the day who were amazing. They included the Dreambells, Dave Temple and Angie.”

The organisers were surprised by the thousands of people who turn out to attend the event - and are grateful for their amazing support.

The spokesman said: “We have received some great feedback.

“People are even saying that we should make this into a two-day event. Who knows? Watch this space. People are coming up and pledging their help towards the event, so with this amazing support, Poppies on the Prom can only get bigger and better.”