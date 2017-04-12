Thousands turn out for Countryside Lincs

More than 4,000 people attended the family friendly event on Sunday 9 April, featuring all things farming, food and fun, as well as a number of interactive displays and attractions.

Now in its third year, advanced ticket sales saw a huge increase by more than 170% to the countryside show, which saw families and children of all ages interact with farmyard animals, experience craft making activities and also meet with local Lincolnshire producers, farmers and chefs to bake tasty foods whilst learning about Lincolnshire’s rural heritage.

Jayne Southall, CEO at Lincolnshire Showground, said: “Countryside Lincs has grown rapidly in popularity year on year and we were thrilled to see so many turn out to get on hands on with farming and where their food comes from.

“With beautiful weather and so much on offer to see and do, it was jam-packed and we hope it provided families with a fun day out.

“We had a host of activities including interactive storytelling from the popular Rhubarb Theatre which was a first for this year, as well as a large display of farmyard animals and tractors, which always prove to be some of the children’s favourites.”

The Countryside Ring entertained crowds, featuring performances from the Dog and Sheep Show, The Sheep Roadshow and a spectacular exhibition from Derek Tindall’s birds of prey.

Craft and food activities also proved to be a hit with families, who took part in wool spinning and seed planting. Cookery classes led by Steven Bennett, the Lincolnshire Chef, saw participants making Ceaser salads and Eton mess.

Rosie Crust, education and development officer for the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, said: “One of our main focuses for this event is to not only provide an enjoyable event geared towards children, but to also educate and inspire them about the importance of agriculture, from animals to machinery, mixed in with a creative element.

“As Easter is always a fun time for families, we had an Easter Egg Hunt for everyone to get involved in and we also handed out mini daffodils, donated by Neame Lea Nursey, which were given to visitors on their way out for an added Easter touch.”

For more information visit lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/countryside-lincs