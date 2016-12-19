Three burglaries in Louth last week

Lincolnshire Police are investigating three dwelling burglaries which took place in Louth last week.

The first burglary took place at a property in Watts Lane between 11.30am and 1.15pm on Wednesday December 14.

Entry was gained to the property by forcing a rear window at the address. (Incident 245 of December 14).

A second burglary took place in Station Approach between 6.40pm and 9.20pm on Saturday December 17.

Entry was gained to the address by smashing a pane of glass in the rear door. (Incident 447 of December 17).

The third burglary occurred at a property in Robinson Lane overnight on December 17-18.

The offenders entered the address via an unlocked side gate, before forcing a patio door into the conservatory and breaking a pane of glass on an interior door to gain entry to the main house. (Incident 134 of December 18).

If you have any information regarding any of these burglaries, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote the relevant incident number.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

PCSO Sally Hewitt said: “Please be vigilant, and we would ask that you report anything suspicious to us immediately on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“If you are leaving your house unoccupied during the festive season, please review your security.

“There are a number of products on the market that you can purchase which may make your home less attractive to a burglar. Let a neighbour you can trust know that you are aware and ask that they keep their eye on your house.

“Do not leave any Christmas presents or other valuables on display.

“If you would like any further crime prevention advice, please contact a member of your local team.”