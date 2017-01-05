Three Louth burglaries in the last 24 hours

Lincolnshire Police are investigating three burglaries which have taken place in Louth since yesterday morning (Wednesday).

PCSO Louise Borman, from the Louth Town Neighbourhood Policing team, said that burglaries were committed in Commercial Drive between 8am-4pm yesterday (incident 262 of January 4), in Amanda Drive at around 7pm yesterday (incident 332 of January 4) and in Tudor Drive in the early hours of this morning (incident 17 of January 5).

If anyone has any information regarding these burglaries, or saw any suspicious activity around the areas during these times, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote the relevant incident number as above.