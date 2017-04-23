Three nights of road closures in Manby

The crossroads at Manby and Grimoldby is set to face three nights of overnight closures for essential road repairs next month.

On Monday May 8, work will begin to repair failing sections of the B1200 road at the Manby and Grimoldby crossroads.

To allow the repairs to take place safely the road will be closed to through traffic each night from 7pm to 6.30am.

Local diversions will be in place for motorists.

The project is expected to take three nights, providing there are no unforeseen issues.

Mark Heaton, programme leader (surfacing and patching) at the Highways Department, said: “Sections of the road have suffered a lot of wear and tear over the years, so it’s vital we get this work done.

“We’ll be doing the repairs overnight to minimise the disruption, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

For the latest news on roadworks around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.